'Azhagae Azhagu': New Tamil family drama drops January 26
Entertainment
Azhagae Azhagu, a fresh Tamil family drama inspired by a classic Kamal Haasan song, is set to premiere on January 26 at 7:30pm.
The show blends modern storytelling with heartfelt emotions, focusing on the lives of two very different daughters-in-law and how their worlds collide.
What makes it stand out?
Starring Anshitha and Nakshathra Nagesh, the series stands out for exploring generational clashes and changing family bonds.
One lead character is hearing-impaired, bringing an extra layer of empathy and resilience to the story.
The promo has already caught attention online for its unique concept and strong performances—making this one of the most anticipated Tamil TV launches right now.