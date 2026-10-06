Azif's 'Nagavalli' act charms 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' housemates during task
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam eight just got a lot more fun thanks to Muhammed Azif's hilarious spin on the iconic Nagavalli character.
As part of a task, Azif dressed up and nailed some funny dance moves, winning over the housemates, even if he didn't win the challenge.
'Bigg Boss Malayalam' sees wildcard captains
This week brought big changes: four wildcard contestants are now captains, completely shifting house dynamics.
The first mass eviction sent six people home, but evicted contestants Mridhula Vijai and Anjali have landed in a secret room, so there might be surprises ahead.
Even host Mohanlal praised Azif's performance in the weekly task, which may have boosted Azif's popularity after earlier controversies.