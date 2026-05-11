Aziz defends 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' amid infidelity claims Entertainment May 11, 2026

The upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is getting attention for its take on relationships, with Ayushmann Khurrana playing a guy juggling three women.

Some people have called out the movie for supposedly promoting infidelity, but director Mudassar Aziz says that's not the case.

He insists his films never glorify cheating and always show women making their own choices.

"I've never done a film that legitimizes infidelity," Aziz shared, adding that his characters face real consequences for their actions.