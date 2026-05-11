Aziz defends 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' amid infidelity claims
The upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is getting attention for its take on relationships, with Ayushmann Khurrana playing a guy juggling three women.
Some people have called out the movie for supposedly promoting infidelity, but director Mudassar Aziz says that's not the case.
He insists his films never glorify cheating and always show women making their own choices.
"I've never done a film that legitimizes infidelity," Aziz shared, adding that his characters face real consequences for their actions.
Khurrana leads ensemble, May 15 release
Besides Khurrana, the film features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vijay Raaz, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in key roles.
It took three script narrations to get Khurrana on board. He finally said yes before the third narration was over.
The sequel to the 2019 film is now set to release on May 15 this year after being pushed from its original March date.