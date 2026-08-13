Azmi set for diverse double release 'Batwara 1947' 'Awarapan 2'

Shabana Azmi is set for a rare double feature on August 14, with both Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 releasing the same day.

She's pretty thankful for the variety, saying, "To be offered such diverse parts at this stage of my career is pure luck, for which I'm very grateful," said Shabana Azmi to SCREEN in a recent chat.

Batwara 1947 sees her as Mai, a character full of warmth and resilience after Partition, while Awarapan 2 features her in a cameo that highlights quiet strength.