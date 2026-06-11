Azmi to play Nafisa, 1st antagonist in 'Awarapan 2'
Shabana Azmi, who's been a legend in Indian cinema for decades, is taking on her first-ever antagonist role in Awarapan 2.
She'll play Nafisa (a quietly powerful figure in the criminal underworld) opposite Emraan Hashmi.
This marks a big shift for Azmi, who's starred in over 150 films but never played the villain before.
'Awarapan 2' releases August 14 2026
Azmi was cast as Nafisa on her birthday last year, with Vishesh Films saying, "She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place."
They even posted that "Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji," showing how much they wanted her for this part.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 hits theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026, so mark your calendars if you're curious to see Azmi's new avatar!