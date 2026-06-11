Azmi to play Nafisa, 1st antagonist in 'Awarapan 2'

'Awarapan 2' releases August 14 2026

Azmi was cast as Nafisa on her birthday last year, with Vishesh Films saying, "She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place."

They even posted that "Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji," showing how much they wanted her for this part.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 hits theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026, so mark your calendars if you're curious to see Azmi's new avatar!