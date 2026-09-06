'Daayra': B Praak, Gulzar, Amit Trivedi unite for special song
What's the story
Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Daayra will have only one song, with lyrics by legendary lyricist Gulzar. Now, Pinkvilla has revealed that singer-songwriter B Praak has lent his voice to this unique track. This collaboration brings together three distinct musical forces, Praak, composer Amit Trivedi, and Gulzar, for what could be a major highlight of the film.
Audience reaction
The trailer was released recently
The recently released trailer for Daayra has been met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
The film is currently trending at #1 on IMDb's list of most anticipated upcoming films.
The drama's biggest highlight is the first-time pairing of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who play police officers.
Film details
This is what 'Daayra' is all about
Daayra, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gulzar, delves into a complex investigation that raises questions about crime, law, policing, and the broader concept of justice.
At the trailer launch event, Sukumaran lauded the director, describing her as "one of the nicest human beings I have met and one of the toughest filmmakers I have worked with."
Director's approach
Music in Gulzar's previous movies
Known for her realistic storytelling and exploration of layered human emotions, Gulzar has used music sparingly but effectively in her previous films.
While Raazi's song Dilbaro became a sensation, Talvar featured music by Vishal Bhardwaj.
She then collaborated with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Chhapaak and Sam Bahadur.
Meanwhile, Daayra releases on September 18, clashing with Kunal Kemmu's Vibe.