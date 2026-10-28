B S Srinivas at Artifex-2026 says AI streamlines production tasks
Artifex-2026 at Manipal Institute of Communication took a close look at how AI is shaking up the movie world.
B S Srinivas, director and chairman of Arena Animation and Vedatma College of Design, Technology and Management, Bengaluru, explained that AI now helps smaller teams handle big tasks in pre-production, visual effects, dubbing, and color grading: tasks that traditionally required more time, resources, and manpower.
AI speeds animation, storytelling still essential
Srinivas also touched on how AI speeds up animation and digital character creation but brings new questions about copyright, consent, jobs, and quality.
Still, he reminded everyone that human imagination and storytelling are what keep films truly creative.
Event featured phone addiction drawing contest
The event also featured a drawing contest themed around "phone addiction," giving participants a chance to get hands-on with the seminar's ideas while showing off their own creativity.