B S Srinivas at Artifex-2026 says AI streamlines production tasks

Artifex-2026 at Manipal Institute of Communication took a close look at how AI is shaking up the movie world.

B S Srinivas, director and chairman of Arena Animation and Vedatma College of Design, Technology and Management, Bengaluru, explained that AI now helps smaller teams handle big tasks in pre-production, visual effects, dubbing, and color grading: tasks that traditionally required more time, resources, and manpower.