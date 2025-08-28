Next Article
'Baaghi 4' trailer: Bigg Boss 19 to host special reveal
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 trailer is getting a special reveal inside the Bigg Boss 19 house on August 29, with stars like Salman Khan, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa joining in.
It's the first time Bigg Boss is hosting a movie trailer launch.
If you miss it on TV, don't worry—the trailer goes online August 31.
'Baaghi 4's bold new direction and R-rating
This time, Baaghi 4 takes a bold turn with an R-rated story and intense showdown between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt.
Directed by K Harsha, the film trades its usual family-friendly vibe for gritty action scenes inspired by big Hollywood blockbusters.
Bajwa and Sandhu also step into key roles alongside the leads.