'Baaghi 4' trailer: Bigg Boss 19 to host special reveal Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 trailer is getting a special reveal inside the Bigg Boss 19 house on August 29, with stars like Salman Khan, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa joining in.

It's the first time Bigg Boss is hosting a movie trailer launch.

If you miss it on TV, don't worry—the trailer goes online August 31.