Next Article
'Baahubali' returns with animated film 'Eternal War': Watch teaser
Entertainment
Big news for Baahubali fans—S. S. Rajamouli just dropped the next chapter, "Baahubali: The Eternal War." Announced right after "Baahubali: The Epic," this new film is set to be a two-part animated film, which many fans have compared to the visuals of Spider-Verse.
The teaser gives us a glimpse of an epic face-off featuring Prabhas's character.
Film set for 2027 release
The movie is aiming for a 2027 release (date still under wraps) and is expected to bring back favorites like Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas).
With the recent buzz around Indian animated films, expectations are high for this one—especially since the teaser already has fans talking.