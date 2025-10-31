'Baahubali' returns with animated film 'Eternal War': Watch teaser Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Big news for Baahubali fans—S. S. Rajamouli just dropped the next chapter, "Baahubali: The Eternal War." Announced right after "Baahubali: The Epic," this new film is set to be a two-part animated film, which many fans have compared to the visuals of Spider-Verse.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of an epic face-off featuring Prabhas's character.