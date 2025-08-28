Next Article
'Baahubali: The Epic' re-edit gets release date
Get ready—Baahubali: The Epic, a fresh re-edit of the iconic franchise, lands in theaters on October 31, 2025.
Director S.S. Rajamouli has combined both original films into one epic story, featuring improved picture quality and color grading and new, never-seen footage.
The cast includes fan favorites like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and more.
It's a long 1!
With a runtime of 5 hours and 27 minutes, it's made for the big screen experience.
Early viewers share feedback
Early viewers have praised the upgraded picture quality and vibrant colors.
Some feedback mentions mixed feelings about the new soundtrack and hopes for even better visual effects—but overall, fans are excited to see Baahubali return in style.