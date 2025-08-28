'Baahubali: The Epic' re-edit gets release date Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Get ready—Baahubali: The Epic, a fresh re-edit of the iconic franchise, lands in theaters on October 31, 2025.

Director S.S. Rajamouli has combined both original films into one epic story, featuring improved picture quality and color grading and new, never-seen footage.

The cast includes fan favorites like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and more.