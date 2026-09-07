Baalam says 'Mirzapur the Movie' used 'Shoorveer' without consulting him

Rapperiya Baalam, a Rajasthani rapper, called out the makers of Mirzapur The Movie for using his track "Shoorveer" without asking him first.

The film, which was released last Friday, features his tribute to Maharana Pratap in a scene about gangsters, a choice that left Baalam heartbroken.

He shared on Instagram that he wished the filmmakers had reached out: "If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas."