Baalam says 'Mirzapur the Movie' used 'Shoorveer' without consulting him
Rapperiya Baalam, a Rajasthani rapper, called out the makers of Mirzapur The Movie for using his track "Shoorveer" without asking him first.
The film, which was released last Friday, features his tribute to Maharana Pratap in a scene about gangsters, a choice that left Baalam heartbroken.
He shared on Instagram that he wished the filmmakers had reached out: "If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas."
Trouper Records says 'Shoorveer' was licensed
Trouper Records, the official label behind "Shoorveer," responded by saying they officially licensed the song to Excel Entertainment and credited Baalam as singer and composer.
While this clears up legal questions, it doesn't really address Baalam's main issue.
He just wanted to be part of the conversation before his music showed up in someone else's story.