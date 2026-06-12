Babbar says relationship with Prateik turned distant after divorce
Aarya Babbar has spoken out about his complicated relationship with Prateik, sharing that things have been distant since Prateik's divorce.
He feels hurt that Prateik only acknowledges their father, Raj Babbar, when it benefits him, saying, "When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father."
Aarya called the situation "tragic" and admitted some relationships are just too delicate.
Babbar still willing to support Prateik
Even with these tensions, Aarya said he'd still show up for Prateik if needed. But he also admits it's harder to fully embrace his brother now.
Meanwhile, Prateik has said in the past that he sees himself as independent: "Na main baap ka hoon na maa ka, main khud ka hu."