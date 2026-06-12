Babbar says relationship with Prateik turned distant after divorce Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Aarya Babbar has spoken out about his complicated relationship with Prateik, sharing that things have been distant since Prateik's divorce.

He feels hurt that Prateik only acknowledges their father, Raj Babbar, when it benefits him, saying, "When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father."

Aarya called the situation "tragic" and admitted some relationships are just too delicate.