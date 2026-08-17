'Babita Singh Reporting' arrives Aug 28 Sajayan investigates friend's murder
Prime Video is set to release Babita Singh Reporting, a new investigative drama starring Nimisha Sajayan as Babita "Baby" Singh, a suspended cop who gets pulled into the murder case of her childhood friend.
As Baby digs deeper, the story becomes just as much about solving the crime as it is about facing her own life choices.
The film premieres August 28, 2026.
'Babita Singh Reporting' streams worldwide
Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the film features Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in key roles.
Produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three with Sudip Sharma as executive producer, it streams globally in Hindi (with English subtitles) across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video, so you can catch this mix of suspense and real-life struggles wherever you are.