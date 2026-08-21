'Babita Singh Reporting' trailer: A cop's relentless hunt for truth
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming crime-drama Babita Singh Reporting, starring Nimisha Sajayan, was released on Friday. Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the film also features Barun Sobti, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Rajesh Kumar in key roles. The story revolves around a young police officer who juggles her personal life with a murder investigation after her childhood friend is killed. We see her trying to appease her in-laws as the murder mystery intensifies.
Film themes
This is what the director wants you to know
Pandit spoke about the film, saying, "It is a story about an investigation that quietly unravels much more than just a murder."
"I wanted the mystery and emotion to move together, while keeping the storytelling grounded and engaging."
"The film also reflects the realities many women navigate, having their emotions dismissed, constantly adjusting, and struggling to be heard. At the same time, it is an entertaining investigation with layered characters and family dynamics."
Actor's insight
This is what Sajayan said about her character
Sajayan also spoke about her character, saying, "Baby is one of those characters that has stayed with me and, in many ways, changed me as a person."
"Playing her made me look inward and rethink the relationships in my own life, how I show up in them, what I expect from them, and how often we adjust without even realizing it."
The film will premiere on Prime Video on August 28.