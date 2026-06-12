Babu headlines drought drama 'Kenatha Kanom' on JioCinema June 16
Yogi Babu is back in the spotlight with Kenatha Kanom, dropping on JioHotstar this June 16.
The film takes you to a drought-stricken village in Ramanathapuram, where Babu plays Manivasagam, a straightforward temple sculptor caught up in the community's desperate search for water.
When nothing seems to work, the villagers start eyeing a plot of land next to the temple priest's house. Things get interesting from there.
Prasanna music lifts 'Kenatha Kanom'
Alongside Babu, you'll spot Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Raichal Rabecca, and George Mariyan.
Critics had mixed feelings; ETimes found the story "predictability," but Nivas K Prasanna's music got a thumbs-up for lifting the film's vibe.
If you're into quirky village tales with some heart and humor, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.