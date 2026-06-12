Babu headlines drought drama 'Kenatha Kanom' on JioCinema June 16 Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Yogi Babu is back in the spotlight with Kenatha Kanom, dropping on JioHotstar this June 16.

The film takes you to a drought-stricken village in Ramanathapuram, where Babu plays Manivasagam, a straightforward temple sculptor caught up in the community's desperate search for water.

When nothing seems to work, the villagers start eyeing a plot of land next to the temple priest's house. Things get interesting from there.