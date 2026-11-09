Babu praises Suriya's 'Scene' on X as film hits ₹100cr
Entertainment
Actor Mahesh Babu just gave a big shout-out to Suriya's latest film Scene, describing it as "Cool, smart and so much fun" on X.
The movie dropped on November 6, 2026, and wasted no time, crossing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in just three days.
Madhavan's Tamil debut 'Scene' stars Suriya
Directed by Jithu Madhavan (in his Tamil debut), Scene is an action-comedy with Suriya playing DSP Inbaraj, a cop juggling two murder cases while hiding his own secret.
The cast also features Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Lal, and Anandaraj.
With positive word of mouth and appreciation from industry colleagues, this is Suriya's third straight blockbuster in 2026 after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.