Babu's '1: Nenokkadine' returns May 31 for Krishna's birth anniversary

Film '1: Nenokkadine' gained cult status

Announced by the team on X with "Rockstar Gautham is ready to set the screens on fire again. #1Nenokkadine Re-releasing on May 31st, 2026. ", this film first hit theaters in 2014 to mixed reviews but later gained a loyal following for its intense story and Babu's transformation.

It also introduced Kriti Sanon (now a Bollywood star), features music by Devi Sri Prasad, and featured many important scenes shot in London.