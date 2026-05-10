Babu's '1: Nenokkadine' returns May 31 for Krishna's birth anniversary
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu's cult favorite, 1: Nenokkadine, is making its big-screen return on May 31, 2026, timed with legendary actor Krishna's birth anniversary.
This psychological thriller follows Babu as Gautham, a rock star dealing with schizophrenia and searching for answers about his parents' murder.
Film '1: Nenokkadine' gained cult status
Announced by the team on X with "Rockstar Gautham is ready to set the screens on fire again. #1Nenokkadine Re-releasing on May 31st, 2026. ", this film first hit theaters in 2014 to mixed reviews but later gained a loyal following for its intense story and Babu's transformation.
It also introduced Kriti Sanon (now a Bollywood star), features music by Devi Sri Prasad, and featured many important scenes shot in London.