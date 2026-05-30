Babu's 'Athidhi' 4K reissue draws celebratory Hyderabad crowds and buzz
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu's 2007 action thriller Athidhi just got a fresh 4K re-release, and fans showed up in full force at Hyderabad theaters like Sudarshan 35mm and Prasads.
Social media was buzzing with videos of excited crowds cheering for the film's comeback, making it feel like a real celebration for Mahesh Babu fans.
Despite IPL clash 'Athidhi' posts 62L/97L
Despite minimal promotion and an IPL clash, Athidhi pulled in impressive numbers: ₹62 lakh in advance bookings and around ₹97 lakh globally on Day 1, mostly thanks to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Even Mahesh Babu's airport appearance on release day went viral, adding to the hype as people shared their nostalgia for the classic film's return.