Babu's 'Athidhi' 4K reissue draws celebratory Hyderabad crowds and buzz

Despite IPL clash 'Athidhi' posts 62L/97L

Despite minimal promotion and an IPL clash, Athidhi pulled in impressive numbers: ₹62 lakh in advance bookings and around ₹97 lakh globally on Day 1, mostly thanks to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Even Mahesh Babu's airport appearance on release day went viral, adding to the hype as people shared their nostalgia for the classic film's return.