'Baby Do Die Do' to have paid previews before release

Booking details

Advance booking for 'Baby Do Die Do' started on Tuesday

Theaters across India opened bookings for Baby Do Die Do on Tuesday. Viewers were surprised to find listings for the film on Thursday, as the makers had not announced that the action thriller would have shows starting Thursday evening, reported Bollywood Hungama. Shows will start from 7:00pm onwards, and advance booking has already begun in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune, with more cities expected to join soon.