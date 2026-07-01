'Baby Do Die Do' to have paid previews before release
What's the story
The trend of paid previews in Bollywood is gaining momentum, with the upcoming film Baby Do Die Do joining the list. The action thriller will have a full-fledged release on Friday and paid previews on Thursday (July 2). The trend started with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, followed by Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, which all performed well in pre-release screenings.
Booking details
Advance booking for 'Baby Do Die Do' started on Tuesday
Theaters across India opened bookings for Baby Do Die Do on Tuesday. Viewers were surprised to find listings for the film on Thursday, as the makers had not announced that the action thriller would have shows starting Thursday evening, reported Bollywood Hungama. Shows will start from 7:00pm onwards, and advance booking has already begun in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune, with more cities expected to join soon.
Film details
Competing with 'Alpha'
Baby Do Die Do tells the story of India's first desi hitwoman, played by Huma Qureshi. The film is produced by Qureshi and Saqib Saleem under the banner of Saleem Siblings and directed by Nachiket Samant. It will also compete with another major release this week, Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.