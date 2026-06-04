Will Huma's 'Baby Do Die Do' clash with Alia's 'Alpha'?

Huma Qureshi 's forthcoming film Baby Do Die Do, which is her debut production venture under the banner Saleem Siblings, will hit theaters on July 3. The announcement was made by the makers recently along with a new poster featuring Qureshi as India's first female hitwoman. However, reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action thriller Alpha could also release on the same date, leading to a box office clash between a hitwoman and an assassin.

Poster reveal Release date announcement accompanied by new poster The recently unveiled poster for Baby Do Die Do offers a glimpse into Qureshi's character. The image features her walking through Badlapur railway station in the rain with a red umbrella, dressed in a hoodie and carrying a bag. Her face is obscured, adding an element of mystery to the film's intense narrative. The film is a dark comedy that mixes satire and emotional chaos, with Qureshi's character being relatable yet outrageous.

Teaser launch Teaser of 'Baby Do Die Do' was released last year The teaser for Baby Do Die Do was released in July last year on Qureshi's birthday. It introduced her character Baby Karmarkar, who is believed to be the first desi female hitwoman. The teaser opens with a glimpse of Qureshi standing inside a parking lot as two men discuss her disappearance. She is then seen wielding a rifle, establishing her deadly persona.

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