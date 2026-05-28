Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' gets release date
What's the story
The sibling production house, Saleem Siblings, has announced that its upcoming neo-noir crime comedy Baby Do Die Do will hit the big screens on July 3, 2026. The movie is helmed by Nachiket Samant and features Huma Qureshi as Baby KarMarkar, "India's first desi hitwoman." A new poster for the film was also unveiled on Thursday. The caption read, "The next target is you. 03-07-2026."
Director & producer's perspective
'We wanted to create a world that feels slick...'
Producer Saqib Saleem said in a statement, "With Baby Do Die Do, we wanted to create a world that feels slick, unpredictable and deeply immersive." He added that they are excited for audiences to step into this world. Director Samant said they wanted to build a film that constantly keeps you guessing. "From the very first glimpse, we wanted the mystery of Baby Do Die Do to draw audiences in," he added.
Cast details
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Qureshi and Saleem, the film also stars Sikandar Kher and Chunky Panday. The makers have kept the plot details under wraps but have promised an unpredictable story that will keep audiences guessing. The film is a joint production of Saleem Siblings with Pune-04 Pictures and Element 3 Entertainment.