Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' gets release date

Director & producer's perspective

'We wanted to create a world that feels slick...'

Producer Saqib Saleem said in a statement, "With Baby Do Die Do, we wanted to create a world that feels slick, unpredictable and deeply immersive." He added that they are excited for audiences to step into this world. Director Samant said they wanted to build a film that constantly keeps you guessing. "From the very first glimpse, we wanted the mystery of Baby Do Die Do to draw audiences in," he added.