Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' finally streaming on Netflix
What's the story
The action thriller Baby Do Die Do, produced by and starring Huma Qureshi, became available on Netflix on Wednesday, September 23. The film, which marks Qureshi's debut as a producer alongside her brother Saqib Saleem under their banner Saleem Siblings, was released in theaters on July 3. It clashed with Yash Raj Films's Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.
Film overview
What is 'Baby Do Die Do' about?
Baby Do Die Do is a Hindi film that revolves around loss and revenge. Qureshi plays a deaf and mute assassin who is named Baby and who wants to leave the crime business. However, this endeavor proves to be tricky.
The movie also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Seema Pahwa, Marudhar Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Himanshu Malik, and Karan Dave. Saleem has a special appearance in a dance club sequence.
Announcement
Netflix shared this post to announce film's streaming date
Netflix took to social media on Tuesday to announce the streaming date of Baby Do Die Do.
The post read, "Baby do save the date."
The film was co-written by Jasmeet Kaur Reen, director Nachiket Samant, Gaurav Sharma, and Parveez Shaikh.
Box office performance
'Baby Do Die Do' bombed at box office
Despite receiving critical acclaim, Baby Do Die Do struggled at the box office, earning only ₹6.91 crore after its release.
It received far less number of screens than its competition, and due to the lack of word-of-mouth publicity, it never took off. Also, it bagged an OTT launch much later than what's usual for Hindi films with a similar theatrical run.