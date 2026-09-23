Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' finally streaming on Netflix 

Baby Do Die Do is a Hindi film that revolves around loss and revenge. Qureshi plays a deaf and mute assassin who is named Baby and who wants to leave the crime business. However, this endeavor proves to be tricky.

The movie also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Seema Pahwa, Marudhar Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Himanshu Malik, and Karan Dave. Saleem has a special appearance in a dance club sequence.