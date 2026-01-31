'Baby Girl' teaser: A newborn's disappearance leads to a mystery

The film was released on January 23, 2026

Directed by Arun Varma and written by Bobby-Sanjay, "Baby Girl" digs into what really makes someone a mother—is it just biology or the choice to love and protect?

The cast keeps things real: Pauly blends into his role without trying to steal the spotlight, Jose brings genuine emotion, and Prathap moves away from comedy for something deeper.

Sam CS's music quietly keeps you guessing.

It was released in theaters on January 23, 2026.