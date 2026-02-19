Baby snorts at cartoon pigs, thinks they're real

Banks' mom says he's always been this way

Banks doesn't just do this with Peppa Pig—his mom says he hums along to Barney songs and makes animal sounds at other shows too, as if his TV buddies are right there with him.

People online are loving how genuine and sweet his reactions are.

As Emmie puts it, "He's super social when he warms up to you and loves making people laugh."

It's a little reminder of how fun it is to see the world through a kid's eyes.