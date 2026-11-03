Bachchan, 84, blog post details resuming gym and sleep struggles
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan, 84, got candid in his blog about the not-so-glam side of getting older.
He admits he's making efforts to resume his gym routine but says he is still struggling with sleep.
Bachchan asks readers for font advice
Turns out, even Bollywood legends wrestle with tech.
Bachchan shared that he can't figure out how to change his blog's font size, even Google couldn't help!
He asked his readers for advice, proving that some everyday problems really are universal.