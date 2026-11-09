Bachchan, 89, apologizes for delayed replies, cites 'discomfort in writing'
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan, 89, just shared that he's having "discomfort in writing" in a heartfelt Diwali message on his Tumblr blog.
He apologized for any delays in responding to fans' festive wishes and gifts, and made sure to thank everyone for their constant support and continued love and affection.
Bachchan commits to write personal letters
Despite health issues and the overwhelming number of gifts and greetings he receives, Bachchan says he's committed to personally replying to fans with letters.
He admitted it's not easy, but wants every token of love from his followers to be respected and cherished.