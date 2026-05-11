Bachchan denies charging fee for 'Raja Shivaji' in News18 Entertainment May 11, 2026

Abhishek Bachchan has set the record straight: he denied reports that he charged a fee for Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Raja Shivaji, despite earlier buzz that he, Salman Khan, and Vidya Balan worked for free out of respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bachchan told News18 that while actors sometimes skip their fees for projects they truly believe in, it's not always about money.

"It's not a transaction. It's an emotional transaction. You've to be inspired," he explained.