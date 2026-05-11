Bachchan denies charging fee for 'Raja Shivaji' in News18
Abhishek Bachchan has set the record straight: he denied reports that he charged a fee for Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Raja Shivaji, despite earlier buzz that he, Salman Khan, and Vidya Balan worked for free out of respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Bachchan told News18 that while actors sometimes skip their fees for projects they truly believe in, it's not always about money.
"It's not a transaction. It's an emotional transaction. You've to be inspired," he explained.
Bachchan's Marathi debut 'Raja Shivaji'
Bachchan shared that he joined Raja Shivaji without even reading the script because of his close bond with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh (he considers them family).
The film is special for him as it marks his debut in Marathi cinema and his first time speaking Marathi on screen, with Riteish guiding him through the process.