Bachchan explains 'bach gaye' as 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' belt mishap
Amitabh Bachchan had everyone guessing with his recent bach gaye post on social media.
He later explained on social media about a Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot that it was actually about a wardrobe mishap: his belt broke while filming, so he quickly grabbed a drawstring to save the day.
The phrase, meaning "survived," became his lighthearted way of sharing the moment.
Bishnoi-linked suspects accused in Bachchan plot
While Bachchan was joking in his social media post, things were tense off-screen.
Police recently arrested two men linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly plotting attacks on him and a Delhi businessman, possibly in response to his old comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
With several bomb threats targeting high-profile spots and extra security at his Mumbai home, Bachchan's humor offered a brief break from all the stress.