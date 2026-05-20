Bachchan hospitalization rumors denied by family source, routine checkup confirmed

Bachchan filming 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

Amitabh is doing well and keeping busy. He was spotted driving between his homes and greeting fans like he always does on Sundays.

He even posted a thoughtful poem on his blog and thanked fans for their support.

Work-wise, he's filming the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and he will be seen next in Section 84, plus he just wrapped up another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.