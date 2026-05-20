Bachchan hospitalization rumors denied by family source, routine checkup confirmed
Entertainment
Rumors started swirling that Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized, but a source close to the family quickly called them "This news is absolutely fake."
Turns out, he just went in for a routine check-up and headed home the same day. Nothing dramatic.
Bachchan filming 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Amitabh is doing well and keeping busy. He was spotted driving between his homes and greeting fans like he always does on Sundays.
He even posted a thoughtful poem on his blog and thanked fans for their support.
Work-wise, he's filming the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and he will be seen next in Section 84, plus he just wrapped up another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.