Bachchan hurt knee filming 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18' expects recovery
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan took a tumble and hurt his knee while filming < em>Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, as he shared on Wednesday's episode.
He reassured everyone that it's nothing too serious, though standing up is a little difficult right now; he even mentioned needing to sit down during his monologs.
Still, he's in good spirits and expects to recover soon.
Bachchan clarifies 'wishes to retire' mix-up
Bachchan also addressed the buzz about him retiring after a blog post in which he wrote "wishes to retire" got people talking.
He clarified it was all a mix-up; he just meant he was heading to bed, not leaving showbiz.
He made it clear: he's not stepping away from work anytime soon.