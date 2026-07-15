Bachchan invests nearly ₹100cr in Ayodhya land over 2 years
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan has been busy in Ayodhya, investing nearly ₹100 crore in land over the past two years.
His biggest buys include a 25,000-square-foot plot near the Sarayu development for close to ₹40 crore and a massive 67-acre parcel through AB Corp. Ltd. for ₹35 crore.
Bachchan buys 54,454sqft memorial plot
Bachchan also picked up a 54,454-square-foot plot to build a memorial for his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
These add to his already huge real estate portfolio, over ₹500 crore, including Mumbai homes like Jalsa and Janak, a luxury villa in Dubai, and ancestral land near Prayagraj.