Bachchan photographed with wife during 'King' break as selfie circulates
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan, currently on a break from filming King, was seen out with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
A fan snapped a quick selfie with the couple, and the photo soon made the rounds online.
Abhishek kept it casual in a T-shirt and cap, while Aishwarya rocked an all-black look.
Bachchans in 20th marriage year
Married since 2007 after meeting on set years earlier, Abhishek and Aishwarya are in their 20th year of marriage.
Abhishek recently shared how much he appreciates Aishwarya for shaping their daughter Aaradhya's values.
Meanwhile, fans can catch him next in King, a star-packed film releasing this Christmas Eve.