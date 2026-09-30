Bachchan says father and son share destination despite differing views
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan just shared a heartfelt note about his relationship with son Abhishek, saying that while they don't always see eye to eye, their goals are the same.
In his words: "Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same."
Bachchan continues hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
Bachchan emphasized that love and mutual respect are what keep families strong, especially when generations clash.
He also addressed recent retirement rumors, clarifying he's not leaving work anytime soon (he was just talking about going to bed!).
He's still hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati and shows no signs of slowing down.