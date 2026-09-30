Bachchan seen behind wheel of Mahindra XUV 9S in Mumbai

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen behind the wheel of a Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV outside his Mumbai home.

At 83, he is still making bold choices, this time going electric, which fits right in with the new wave of celebrities choosing eco-friendly rides.

While it is not clear if the XEV 9S officially joins his collection, it definitely puts Indian-made EVs in the spotlight.