Bachchan tweets 'Besan,' leaves fans stumped with nearly 250,000 views
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan just tweeted a single word (Besan) and fans are stumped.
The post quickly hit nearly 250,000 views, with people tossing out guesses from snack cravings to shopping lists, while some simply wondered what he meant.
Bachchan known for late-night 1-word posts
This isn't the first time Big B has kept everyone guessing online.
He's known for late-night tweets and one-word posts that spark all kinds of theories.
Just this month, an emotional blog turned out to be about Messi's World Cup loss, and another tweet had people linking it to protests.
For now, Besan is just the latest mystery for his followers to solve.