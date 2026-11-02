Bachchan warns media, calls coverage 'grave insult,' cites 5cr followers

Amitabh Bachchan isn't happy with a media outlet for misrepresenting his recent Lord Krishna post. He called their coverage a "grave insult" to the Jai Shri Krishna prayer and said they twisted his words just for publicity.

Taking to social media, he reminded everyone that there is a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day I give the signal, just 10% of them are ready and waiting to strike.