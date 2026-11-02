Bachchan warns media, calls coverage 'grave insult,' cites 5cr followers
Amitabh Bachchan isn't happy with a media outlet for misrepresenting his recent Lord Krishna post. He called their coverage a "grave insult" to the Jai Shri Krishna prayer and said they twisted his words just for publicity.
Taking to social media, he reminded everyone that there is a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day I give the signal, just 10% of them are ready and waiting to strike.
Bachchan says post was devotional
Bachchan's original post, "Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki", was meant as a simple devotional message but got reported as something confrontational.
Even after this mix-up (and an earlier threat to his Mumbai home), he hasn't let it stop him from connecting with fans.
He still keeps up his Sunday tradition of greeting crowds outside Jalsa, showing he values that bond no matter what's going on behind the scenes.