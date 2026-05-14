Bachchan's villainous 'King' look leaked in viral set photo

Fans frustrated as 'King' leaks continue

Fans are frustrated with the ongoing leaks from King, with one comment urging the team to "Stop it before it's too late..."

Earlier reveals included Shah Rukh Khan's new look and Deepika Padukone's dance shoot.

King is now filming in Mumbai after wrapping up in South Africa and drops this Christmas, going head-to-head with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.