Bachchan's villainous 'King' look leaked in viral set photo
Entertainment
A leaked photo from the set of King shows Abhishek Bachchan in a long gray coat, shotgun in hand, standing on a vehicle against rugged mountains, hinting at a villainous role.
The image quickly went viral and has everyone talking about his new look.
Fans frustrated as 'King' leaks continue
Fans are frustrated with the ongoing leaks from King, with one comment urging the team to "Stop it before it's too late..."
Earlier reveals included Shah Rukh Khan's new look and Deepika Padukone's dance shoot.
King is now filming in Mumbai after wrapping up in South Africa and drops this Christmas, going head-to-head with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.