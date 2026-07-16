'Bachelor in Paradise' star Amabile reveals early-stage glioma after MRI
Entertainment
Joe Amabile, known from Bachelor in Paradise, just shared that he's been diagnosed with an early-stage glioma, a slow-growing brain tumor, after a full-body MRI scan.
Doctors found a lesion on his frontal lobe (about the size of a big blueberry) and flagged it as urgent.
Amabile to undergo surgery this month
Joe, who's married to fellow Bachelor alum Serena Pitt, will have surgery later this month to remove the tumor.
He mentioned feeling lightheaded and anxious since finding out but is grateful for fans' support.
Together, Joe and Serena are encouraging everyone to take preventive health seriously, hoping their story inspires others to get checked early.