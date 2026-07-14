The story follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his therapist Mary (Renate Reinsve) as they stumble into creepy, endless spaces beneath a furniture store.

Critic Johnny Oleksinski calls the film smart and sophisticated; The Post's Johnny Oleksinski even described Parsons's debut as "fantastic bow."

You can buy Backrooms for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99 on Prime Video: no Prime subscription needed, just an Amazon account.

Rentals give you 30 days to start watching and 48 hours once you hit play; purchases let you stream anytime.