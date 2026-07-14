'Backrooms' debuts on Prime Video with $81 million, nearly $350 million worldwide
Backrooms, the psychological horror film based on a viral YouTube series, just dropped on Prime Video.
It's the first movie from Kane Parsons, who kicked off his directing career at only 21, and it's already making waves, with $81 million earned in its opening weekend and nearly $350 million worldwide.
'Backrooms' plot, praise and pricing
The story follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his therapist Mary (Renate Reinsve) as they stumble into creepy, endless spaces beneath a furniture store.
Critic Johnny Oleksinski calls the film smart and sophisticated; The Post's Johnny Oleksinski even described Parsons's debut as "fantastic bow."
You can buy Backrooms for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99 on Prime Video: no Prime subscription needed, just an Amazon account.
Rentals give you 30 days to start watching and 48 hours once you hit play; purchases let you stream anytime.