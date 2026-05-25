Horror film 'Backrooms' postponed to June 12
What's the story
The much-anticipated psychological horror thriller Backrooms, inspired by a viral internet phenomenon, has postponed its release from May 29 to June 12. The decision was taken to ensure that the film delivers an enhanced theatrical experience and generates more excitement among horror aficionados. The movie explores a terrifying alternate reality filled with endless empty spaces, eerie silence, and unseen threats.
Statement
Excited for Indian release of 'Backrooms': Makers
The makers of Backrooms are looking forward to the film's India release on June 12. They said, "We are incredibly excited about bringing Backrooms to audiences and want to ensure the film gets the scale and attention it deserves." "We look forward to audiences experiencing the world of Backrooms on the big screen on 12th June 2026."
Film's inspiration
Meet the cast and director
Backrooms is based on a popular internet horror concept that imagines a disturbing maze-like alternate dimension filled with empty rooms and terrifying uncertainties. This idea has become an integral part of online horror culture. The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, along with Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. It's directed by Kane Parsons.