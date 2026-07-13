'Bad Apples': What to expect from Saoirse Ronan's dark comedy
What's the story
Paramount has unveiled the trailer and release date for its upcoming dark comedy film, Bad Apples. The movie will hit theaters on September 18, a year after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025. The story revolves around Maria (Saoirse Ronan), a teacher who kidnaps Danny (Eddie Waller), a troubled student wreaking havoc in her class and school.
Trailer highlights
Trailer shows the chaos Danny brings to Maria's life
The trailer for Bad Apples gives a glimpse into the chaos caused by Danny's actions in Maria's classroom and school.
He disrupts classes, torments classmates, and even pushes a student down the stairs.
After his kidnapping, Maria and her students' lives seem to improve, but locking the child in her basement can only work for so long.
Production insights
Film is based on Rasmus Andersson's debut novel
The film also stars Jacob Anderson, Rakie Ayola, Robert Emms, and Sean Gilder. It is based on Rasmus Andersson's debut novel De Oonskade.
The adaptation is helmed by Jonathan Etzler with a screenplay by Jess O'Kane.
It has received raving reviews from critics globally.