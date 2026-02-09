Bad Bunny's Instagram is now blank

Bad Bunny deletes Instagram posts after SuperBowl performance: What's happening?

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:00 pm Feb 09, 2026

Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny has caused quite a stir online by deleting all his Instagram posts and unfollowing everyone shortly after his Super Bowl halftime performance. The unexpected move left fans confused and sparked widespread speculation on social media. As of now, his official Instagram page is blank with no posts or followers, and the reason behind this sudden change remains unknown.