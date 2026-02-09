Bad Bunny deletes Instagram posts after SuperBowl performance: What's happening?
What's the story
Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny has caused quite a stir online by deleting all his Instagram posts and unfollowing everyone shortly after his Super Bowl halftime performance. The unexpected move left fans confused and sparked widespread speculation on social media. As of now, his official Instagram page is blank with no posts or followers, and the reason behind this sudden change remains unknown.
Social media reactions
Fans react to Bad Bunny's 'reset the timeline' behavior
The sudden disappearance of Bad Bunny's (real name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) Instagram posts has left fans scratching their heads. One user wrote, "Bad Bunny deleting his Instagram after the Super Bowl is peak 'reset the timeline' behavior. That's the universal sign for 'I know I broke the internet.'" Another comment read, "Bro changed human history."
Performance details
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance and Trump's reaction
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance was a celebration of his Puerto Rican culture. He narrated a love story through his show, which also featured appearances by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga. The performance ended with him saying, "God Bless America" amidst flags of South American and Caribbean countries. However, the display of foreign flags has drawn criticism from some quarters, including US President Donald Trump who called it "absolutely terrible."