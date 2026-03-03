Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show breaks records

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026, just made history—racking up a mind-blowing 4.15 billion views in only 24 hours. Announced by Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation, this number includes global TV broadcasts plus streams on YouTube and social media.

Bad Bunny's streams surge post-show Right after the show, Bad Bunny's music streams shot up seven times on Apple Music.

Tracks like "DtMF," "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," and "Titi Me Pregunto" topped the charts, with Bad Bunny landing an impressive 24 songs in the Daily Top 100 Global—nine of them in the Top 25.

Global impact and record-breaking performance The halftime show had a global reach, underscoring Bad Bunny's international appeal.

His performance broke Apple Music Super Bowl records and sent his streaming numbers soaring: listens on Apple Music surged sevenfold, with substantial increases globally.