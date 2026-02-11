Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show gets 4B views Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026, took over the internet with a wild four billion social media views in just 24 hours—a huge 137% jump from last year.

The buzz made his performance the top trending topic everywhere, fueled by fans sharing clips across platforms and influencers joining in.