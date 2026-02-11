Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show gets 4B views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026, took over the internet with a wild four billion social media views in just 24 hours—a huge 137% jump from last year.
The buzz made his performance the top trending topic everywhere, fueled by fans sharing clips across platforms and influencers joining in.
Record-breaking views on YouTube and Telemundo
His halftime show racked up 61.3 million views on YouTube by February 10—way ahead of Kid Rock's alternate set at just 21.2 million.
On Telemundo, Bad Bunny also broke records with a peak of 4.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched Spanish-language halftime show ever in the US.
Fourth-most viewed halftime show of all time
On TV screens, Bad Bunny's set averaged an impressive 128.2 million viewers—landing him fourth place among all-time Super Bowl halftime shows, right behind Kendrick Lamar (2025), Michael Jackson (1993), and Usher (2024).
The game itself also pulled huge numbers, peaking at nearly 138 million during the second quarter.