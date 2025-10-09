Next Article
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show to be in Spanish
Entertainment
Bad Bunny is set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium on February 8—and he's set to perform in Spanish.
His streams shot up by 26% after the announcement
The announcement, made by NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation, sent Bad Bunny's US streams soaring by 26% to over 218 million in just eight days.
His recent Puerto Rico residency pulled in more than 500,000 fans and boosted the local economy by about $733 million.
Jay-Z, Donald Trump, and more's reactions
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl gig has sparked reactions across the board.
He's openly supported Kamala Harris's 2024 campaign and has called out Donald Trump, who dismissed the halftime choice as "absolutely ridiculous."
Meanwhile, Jay-Z called Bad Bunny's impact on Puerto Rico "truly inspiring."