Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show: Who's the Grammy handoff kid
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show got everyone talking—not just for the music, but because he handed his Grammy to a young boy on stage.
Social media quickly guessed the boy was Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old from Minnesota who'd made headlines after reportedly being detained by ICE.
But that story didn't hold up.
The boy is not Ramos, but actor
Turns out, the boy was actually Lincoln Fox Ramadan, a young actor—not Ramos.
Media outlets like TMZ and HuffPost cleared things up fast.
According to sources, Bad Bunny's gesture wasn't about politics at all; it was meant to inspire kids everywhere to dream big—like "performing at the Super Bowl" one day.
Lesson learned: Before sharing, check facts
This whole mix-up shows how fast rumors can take off online—even when something is meant as a simple act of encouragement.
It's a reminder to check facts before sharing and not believe everything trending on your feed.