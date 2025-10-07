'Bads of Bollywood' fame Raghav Juyal wants to be 'superstar'

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who is currently basking in the success of his latest project The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has expressed his ambition to become a superstar. In a recent interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the 34-year-old actor said he wants to be "the biggest superstar of this country." "Nothing less than that, if somehow I get something more, that's good, but I won't settle for anything else," he added.

Self-confidence 'I already am a superstar...' Juyal also spoke about his unwavering belief in himself. He said, "Actually, believe bhi nahi because it is already there." "Just hasn't happened for the rest of the people. That is how I function." The actor-dancer's journey to stardom has been a long one, starting from his move to Mumbai in 2011 from Dehradun. Despite leaving behind family and hometown, he stayed focused on his craft and career.

Career progression From dance to reality TV and films Juyal's career started with his unique slow-motion dancing style on Dance India Dance 3, which earned him a cult following. He then got the spotlight through hosting gigs on shows like Dance Plus and India's Best Dancer. Over the years, he has also ventured into acting with movies like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the thriller Kill (2024).