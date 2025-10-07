'Bads of Bollywood' fame Raghav Juyal wants to be 'superstar'
What's the story
Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who is currently basking in the success of his latest project The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has expressed his ambition to become a superstar. In a recent interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the 34-year-old actor said he wants to be "the biggest superstar of this country." "Nothing less than that, if somehow I get something more, that's good, but I won't settle for anything else," he added.
Self-confidence
'I already am a superstar...'
Juyal also spoke about his unwavering belief in himself. He said, "Actually, believe bhi nahi because it is already there." "Just hasn't happened for the rest of the people. That is how I function." The actor-dancer's journey to stardom has been a long one, starting from his move to Mumbai in 2011 from Dehradun. Despite leaving behind family and hometown, he stayed focused on his craft and career.
Career progression
From dance to reality TV and films
Juyal's career started with his unique slow-motion dancing style on Dance India Dance 3, which earned him a cult following. He then got the spotlight through hosting gigs on shows like Dance Plus and India's Best Dancer. Over the years, he has also ventured into acting with movies like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the thriller Kill (2024).
Television ventures
His latest project, 'Bads of Bollywood'
Apart from his film career, Juyal has also made a mark in the world of reality TV. He has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and led his team to victory on Dance Ke Superkids. His latest role in Aryan Khan's Ba***ds, produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, is another feather in his cap. The Netflix series aired on September 18, 2025, and features a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, and Mona Singh.