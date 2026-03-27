Badshah apologizes after 'Tateeree' controversy, cites London concert's positive energy
Entertainment
Badshah is back in the spotlight after his song Tateeree stirred controversy over its lyrics and visuals.
He's already apologized to fans online, and while rumors about his marriage to actress Isha Rikhi floated around, Badshah chose to focus on the positive energy from his recent London concert, saying the show reminded him who he is.
Badshah thanks fans, promises new music
In a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories, Badshah thanked fans for sticking by him and shared that his upcoming music will reflect everything he's been through lately.
He summed it up simply: he thinks he's ready for the next phase, that new music is on its way and he's pouring everything into it.