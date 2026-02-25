Badshah asks Shreya Ghoshal for blessings before London show Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Rapper Badshah is about to headline London's iconic O2 Arena for the first time on March 22, 2026—a huge milestone for him.

Ahead of the show, he shared a video where he humbly asked singer Shreya Ghoshal for her blessings, admitting he felt both excited and nervous.

As Badshah put it, "I asked for blessings. She gave me belief."