Badshah asks Shreya Ghoshal for blessings before London show
Rapper Badshah is about to headline London's iconic O2 Arena for the first time on March 22, 2026—a huge milestone for him.
Ahead of the show, he shared a video where he humbly asked singer Shreya Ghoshal for her blessings, admitting he felt both excited and nervous.
As Badshah put it, "I asked for blessings. She gave me belief."
Ghoshal's reassuring words to Badshah
In the video, Ghoshal reassures Badshah that he's got what it takes and doesn't need anyone's help.
She even places her hand on his head and praises his energy and hits.
Badshah set to make history at the O2
Badshah will give an expansive three-hour performance, and with a catalog of over 200 songs and next-level visuals, he becomes the first Indian rapper to headline The O2.
With Badshah headlining, Indian music is definitely making global waves right now!