Badshah makes Marathi debut with hip-hop track 'Chimna'
What's the story
Rapper Badshah has made his debut in the Marathi music scene with a new hip-hop track titled Chimna. The song features Bollywood playback singer Divya Kumar and Marathi folk artist Nagesh Morwekar. The music video for Chimna was shot in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and stars Marathi actor Neha Khan.
Song details
Take a look at the lyrics
Chimna opens with a Marathi folk hookline, "Ek chimna chiv chivla / majha sajan jaga zhala ho / surya ugavla" (A sparrow chirped, my beloved woke up, the sun has risen).
This is followed by hip-hop verses that include "dance kar rahi dekho maushi maushi / nacho jab tak subah chidiya bole" (dance auntie, till the morning bird sings).
The song ends with the line "tumcha mulga Badshah" ("Your boy Badshah").
Artist's statement
'Chimna' is my love letter to Maharashtra: Badshah
Speaking about the song, Badshah said, "India's regional music is a goldmine, and I want to celebrate every corner of it. Chimna is my love letter to Maharashtra's rich creative canvas."
"I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one's dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!"
The song was produced by Hiten.